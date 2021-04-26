Carter Hall Departs Plymouth

210426-N-NQ285-1002

PLYMOUTH, England (April 26, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Eric Lewis, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), provides medical coverage during a sea and anchor evolution, April 26, 2021. Carter Hall is in Plymouth, England with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

