PLYMOUTH, England (April 26, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Preston Short, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), mans an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun during a sea and anchor evolution, April 26, 2021. Carter Hall is in Plymouth, England with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

This work, Carter Hall Departs Plymouth [Image 5 of 5], by SN Sawyer Connally