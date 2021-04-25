Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UXS IBP 21 [Image 6 of 6]

    UXS IBP 21

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210425-N-NO842-2001 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) Guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) launches a missile during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, April 25. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Clark Lappert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    This work, UXS IBP 21 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 David Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

