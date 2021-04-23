Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    UXS IBP 21 [Image 3 of 6]

    UXS IBP 21

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon T Williams-Church 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    210423-N-YJ378-0189 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 23, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious landing transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) tow a target during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, April 25. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Williamschurch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 20:32
    Photo ID: 6617317
    VIRIN: 210423-N-YJ378-0189
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UXS IBP 21 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brandon T Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UXS IBP 21
    UXS IBP 21
    UXS IBP 21
    UXS IBP 21
    UXS IBP 21
    UXS IBP 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UXSIBP21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT