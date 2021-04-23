210423-N-YJ378-0160 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 23, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious landing transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) tow a target during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, April 25. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Williamschurch)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 20:33
|Photo ID:
|6617314
|VIRIN:
|210423-N-YJ378-0160
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|5
This work, UXS IBP 21 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brandon T Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
