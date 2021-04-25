210425-N-NO842-2002 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2021) Guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) launches a missile during U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Unmanned Systems Integrated Battle Problem (UxS IBP) 21, April 25. UxS IBP 21 integrates manned and unmanned capabilities into challenging operational scenarios to generate warfighting advantages. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Clark Lappert)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 20:30
|Photo ID:
|6617321
|VIRIN:
|210425-N-NO842-2002
|Resolution:
|1440x1152
|Size:
|405.66 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|6
This work, UXS IBP 21 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unmanned Battle Problem Missile Launch Integrates Manned and Unmanned Systems
LEAVE A COMMENT