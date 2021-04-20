11th MEU, Essex ARG Formation Steaming

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) post security behind a .50-caliber machine gun during formation steaming with amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 20. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine training as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

