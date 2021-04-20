11th MEU, Essex ARG Formation Steaming

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sheldon Kim, a section leader with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, uses binoculars to look for surface contacts during formation steaming aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), April 20. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

