PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Felix Santiago, a motor transportation wrecker operator with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security with an M240B machine gun during formation steaming aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), April 20. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 19:14 Photo ID: 6617225 VIRIN: 210420-M-LE234-2048 Resolution: 5661x3774 Size: 2.24 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU, Essex ARG Formation Steaming [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.