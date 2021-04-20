Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU, Essex ARG Formation Steaming [Image 14 of 18]

    11th MEU, Essex ARG Formation Steaming

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 20, 2021) A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) scan for surface contacts during formation steaming aboard Portland, April 20. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU are conducting routine training as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Together, the 11th MEU, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 1, and ships are designated as an ARG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 19:13
    Photo ID: 6617223
    VIRIN: 210420-M-LE234-2003
    Resolution: 4823x3445
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    MEU
    SCAT
    Naval Integration
    DATF
    Defense of the Amphibious Task Force
    Formation Steaming

