Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day [Image 6 of 6]

    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 23, 2021) – Legalman second class Derrick Shawver, assigned to the legal office at U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, along with Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stevin Atkins, assigned to the public affairs office at NSF Diego Garcia headquarters, pick up trash during the beach cleanup April 23, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman first class Emmanuel McKissick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 06:38
    Photo ID: 6615816
    VIRIN: 210423-N-US228-1055
    Resolution: 4640x3712
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: FPO, IO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day [Image 6 of 6], by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day
    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day
    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day
    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day
    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day
    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT