Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 23, 2021) – Legalman second class Derrick Shawver, assigned to the legal office at U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, along with Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stevin Atkins, assigned to the public affairs office at NSF Diego Garcia headquarters, pick up trash during the beach cleanup April 23, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman first class Emmanuel McKissick)

