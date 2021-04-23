Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day [Image 2 of 6]

    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 23, 2021) – Naval Career Counselor Chief Esperanza Cailao, the leading chief petty officer of the Public Affairs office at U.S. Naval Support Facility Headquarters Diego Garcia, along with David Garcia, the safety officer of NSF Diego Garcia headquarters, pick up trash during a beach cleanup April 23, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 06:38
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

