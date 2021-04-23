Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 23, 2021) – Naval Career Counselor Chief Esperanza Cailao, the leading chief petty officer of the Public Affairs office at U.S. Naval Support Facility Headquarters Diego Garcia, along with David Garcia, the safety officer of NSF Diego Garcia headquarters, pick up trash during a beach cleanup April 23, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

