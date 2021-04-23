Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 23, 2021) – Yeoman first class Emmanuel McKissisk, the leading petty officer assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility headquarters, is participating in the beach cleanup held by the administration team for Earth Day on April 23, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

