    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day [Image 4 of 6]

    Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 23, 2021) – Yeoman first class Emmanuel McKissisk, the leading petty officer assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility headquarters, is participating in the beach cleanup held by the administration team for Earth Day on April 23, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

