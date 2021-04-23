Admin Beach Cleanup for Earth Day

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (April 23, 2021) – The administration team assigned to the U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia headquarters participate in a beach cleanup for Earth Day on April 23, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

