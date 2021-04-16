The Commander of the 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony H. Brunner, delivers a speech during the 538th Forward Support Company’s change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, April 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 04:34 Photo ID: 6615786 VIRIN: 210416-A-HE359-0116 Resolution: 8086x5391 Size: 38.46 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 538th Forward Support Company Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.