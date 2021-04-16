From left to right, U.S. Army Cpt. Mark T. Sopkiw, outgoing commander of the 538th Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony H. Brunner, 1-77 FAR Commander, and U.S. Army Cpt. Garrett Dean Muir, incoming Commander of 538th FSC, walk towards the formation during the company’s change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, April 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 04:34 Photo ID: 6615781 VIRIN: 210416-A-HE359-0099 Resolution: 7230x4820 Size: 10.39 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 538th Forward Support Company Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.