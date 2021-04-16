538th Forward Support Company Change of Command

U.S. Army Cpt. Mark T. Sopkiw, second from left, outgoing commander of the 538th Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade receives a farewell gift during the company’s change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, April 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

