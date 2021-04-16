Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    538th Forward Support Company Change of Command [Image 8 of 11]

    538th Forward Support Company Change of Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The incoming commander of 538th Forward Support Company, U.S. Army Cpt. Garrett Dean Muir, right, receives the unit colors from the Commander of 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony H. Brunner, left, during the company’s change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, April 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

