538th Forward Support Company Change of Command

The incoming commander of 538th Forward Support Company, U.S. Army Cpt. Garrett Dean Muir, right, receives the unit colors from the Commander of 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony H. Brunner, left, during the company’s change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, April 16, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

