Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run

Wild Boar Mud Run competitors run toward the finish line after completing all of the obstacles in the mud run at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 20, 2021.The Wild Boar Mud Run included many challenges like a mudpit, tires, and an over-under obstacle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

