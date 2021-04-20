Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run [Image 2 of 7]

    Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A participant of the 5K Wild Boar Mud Run crawls through an obstacle at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 20, 2021. The mud run through Ramstein’s forest was a three-day Earth Week event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 04:36
    Photo ID: 6615770
    VIRIN: 200421-F-LO621-1125
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run
    Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run
    Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run
    Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run
    Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run
    Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run
    Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    Obstacle Course
    Civil Engineering
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    5K
    Wild Boar Mud Run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT