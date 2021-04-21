Participants compete in the Wild Boar Mud Run event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2021. The event consisted of a 5K mud run through Ramstein’s forest with multiple challenging obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 04:36
|Photo ID:
|6615775
|VIRIN:
|210421-F-LO621-1034
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT