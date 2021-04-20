Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run [Image 3 of 7]

    Participants compete in Wild Boar Mud Run

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A Wild Boar Mud Run participant clears an obstacle during Earth Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 20, 2021. Earth Week events included Installation Excellence Day, a base wide tree planting, the Wild Boar Mud Run, and a ribbon cutting for the base's new seven-mile trail.(U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens)

