    Special Tactics Airmen conduct airborne operations at JBER [Image 17 of 31]

    Special Tactics Airmen conduct airborne operations at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen from the 353rd Special Operations Group jump from an Air Force MC-130J Commando II during airborne training over Malemute Drop Zone at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 9, 2021. The Air Force Special Tactics Airmen conducted multiple high-altitude low opening parachute jumps from an altitude of 10,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 01:16
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Tactics Airmen conduct airborne operations at JBER [Image 31 of 31], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Special Tactics Airmen
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    AFWN
    Special Warfare Airmen

