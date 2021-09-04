A U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airman from the 353rd Special Operations Group lands on Malemute Drop Zone while conducting airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 9, 2021. The Air Force Special Tactics Airmen conducted multiple high-altitude low opening parachute jumps from an altitude of 10,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.26.2021 01:15 Photo ID: 6615523 VIRIN: 210409-F-HY271-0109 Resolution: 4706x3137 Size: 4.84 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Special Tactics Airmen conduct airborne operations at JBER [Image 31 of 31], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.