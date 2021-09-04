An Air Force MC-130J Commando II passes over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 9, 2021. The MC-130J Commando II is a specially modified and upgraded version of the well-known C-130 Hercules. It can perform personnel recovery operations, search-and-rescue missions, as well as aerial helicopter refueling and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 01:16
|Photo ID:
|6615511
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-HY271-0005
|Resolution:
|6236x4158
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Special Tactics Airmen conduct airborne operations at JBER [Image 31 of 31], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
