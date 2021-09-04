Special Tactics Airmen conduct airborne operations at JBER

A U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airman from the 353rd Special Operations Group lands on Malemute Drop Zone while conducting airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 9, 2021. The Air Force Special Tactics Airmen are required to regularly train in climates ranging from subtropical to arctic to ensure they are prepared to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

