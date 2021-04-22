U.S. Army Soldier, Spc. Patrick Hilson, from the 982nd Signal Company, sets up his Canon DSLR camera to document Soldiers conducting land navigation on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. The Land Navigation course is part of the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21 that validates Soldiers through different events such as weapons qualification, the Army Combat Fitness Test and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Kestner)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021
Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US