    Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 [Image 1 of 10]

    Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Eric Kestner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldier, Spc. Patrick Hilson, from the 982nd Signal Company, sets up his Canon DSLR camera to document Soldiers conducting land navigation on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. The Land Navigation course is part of the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21 that validates Soldiers through different events such as weapons qualification, the Army Combat Fitness Test and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Kestner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 22:55
    Photo ID: 6615404
    VIRIN: 210422-A-CG814-1003
    Resolution: 6517x4345
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Bullis
    map
    Land Navigation
    Training
    CORE-21
    Army Reserves Sustainment Command

