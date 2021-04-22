U.S. Army Soldier Lt. Col. Jeremy Nelson, attached to the Army Sustainment Command-Army Reserve Element, prepares to participate in an interview after completing the Land Navigation course on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. The Land Navigation course is part of the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21 that validates Soldiers through different events such as weapons qualification, the Army Combat Fitness Test and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Kestner)

