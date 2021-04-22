U.S. Army Soldiers with the Army Reserve Sustainment Command, work together to plot points on a map during a Land Navigation course on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. The Land Navigation course is part of the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21 that validates Soldiers through different events such as weapons qualification, the Army Combat Fitness Test and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Kestner)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 22:55
|Photo ID:
|6615407
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-CG814-1039
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise 21 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
