A U.S. Army Soldier with the Army Reserve Sustainment Command, uses a compass to find points during a Land Navigation course on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 22, 2021. The Land Navigation course is part of the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21 that validates Soldiers through different events such as weapons qualification, the Army Combat Fitness Test and other ancillary training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Kestner)

Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US