Restored Warbird Soars the Skies

Kristen Baker, scientific research expert with Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), discusses evidence recently recovered with Austrian land owner Robert Schmid and other visitors during a fly over event, Austria, April 25, 2021. DPAA personnel arrived to conduct excavation operations in an effort to find a U.S. service member lost from a P-38 lightning that crashed during World War II. Schmid gave the team access to his land in order for them to conduct their mission. DPAA’s Mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for US personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

