Visitors receive a tour while attending a fly over event for a recovery team attached to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Austria, April 25, 2021. DPAA personnel arrived to conduct excavation operations in an effort to find a U.S. service member lost from a P-38 lightning that crashed during World War II. DPAA’s Mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for US personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 16:10 Photo ID: 6615153 VIRIN: 210425-M-MS784-0139 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21 MB Location: AT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Restored Warbird Soars the Skies [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Melanye Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.