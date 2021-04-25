Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Restored Warbird Soars the Skies [Image 6 of 9]

    Restored Warbird Soars the Skies

    AUSTRIA

    04.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Shane Kennelly, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) team leader, presents a certificate of appreciation to Austrian land owner Robert Schmid, during a fly over event, Austria, April 25, 2021. DPAA personnel arrived to conduct excavation operations in an effort to find a U.S. service member lost from a P-38 lightning that crashed during World War II. Schmid gave the team access to his land in order for them to conduct their mission. DPAA’s Mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for US personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 16:08
    Photo ID: 6615152
    VIRIN: 210425-M-MS784-0102
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 28.14 MB
    Location: AT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Restored Warbird Soars the Skies [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Melanye Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Restored Warbird Soars the Skies
    Restored Warbird Soars the Skies
    Restored Warbird Soars the Skies
    Restored Warbird Soars the Skies
    Restored Warbird Soars the Skies
    Restored Warbird Soars the Skies
    Restored Warbird Soars the Skies
    Restored Warbird Soars the Skies
    Restored Warbird Soars the Skies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tribute
    WWII
    DPAA
    Flying Bulls
    21-1AT
    Lockheed P-38 Lighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT