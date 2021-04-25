Restored Warbird Soars the Skies

Austrian Raimund Riedmann, pilot with the Flying Bulls, flies a restored P-38 Lightning during a fly over event for a recovery team attached to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Austria, April 25, 2021. DPAA personnel arrived to conduct excavation operations in an effort to find a U.S. service member lost from a P-38 lightning that crashed during World War II. DPAA’s Mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for US personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 16:04
|Photo ID:
|6615148
|VIRIN:
|210425-M-MS784-0042
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|24.17 MB
|Location:
|AT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
