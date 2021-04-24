Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mike Company Initial Drill [Image 9 of 9]

    Mike Company Initial Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their initial drill evaluation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 24, 2021. Recruits learn and perform drill movements as a platoon throughout recruit training to eliminate individualism and instill discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 11:37
    Photo ID: 6615056
    VIRIN: 210424-M-VX661-022
    Resolution: 6006x4004
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Initial Drill [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mike Company Initial Drill
    Mike Company Initial Drill
    Mike Company Initial Drill
    Mike Company Initial Drill
    Mike Company Initial Drill
    Mike Company Initial Drill
    Mike Company Initial Drill
    Mike Company Initial Drill
    Mike Company Initial Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT