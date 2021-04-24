Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their initial drill evaluation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 24, 2021. Recruits learn and perform drill movements as a platoon throughout recruit training to eliminate individualism and instill discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 11:37
|Photo ID:
|6615050
|VIRIN:
|210424-M-VX661-895
|Resolution:
|6006x4004
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Initial Drill [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT