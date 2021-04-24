A drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, leads his platoon through their initial drill evaluation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 24, 2021. Recruits learn and perform drill movements as a platoon throughout recruit training to eliminate individualism and instill discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Date Posted: 04.25.2021 11:37 Photo ID: 6615052 VIRIN: 210424-M-VX661-939 Resolution: 5872x3915 Size: 698.54 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mike Company Initial Drill [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.