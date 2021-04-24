Mike Company Initial Drill

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their initial drill evaluation at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 24, 2021. Recruits learn and perform drill movements as a platoon throughout recruit training to eliminate individualism and instill discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

