U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lampkins, the outgoing CSM of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York National Guard, receives gifts during the 369th Sustainment Brigade change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., April 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 14:56
|Photo ID:
|6614575
|VIRIN:
|042421-A-JN745-0012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
