    2021 369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 12]

    2021 369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lampkins, the outgoing CSM of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York National Guard, receives gifts during the 369th Sustainment Brigade change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., April 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 14:56
    Photo ID: 6614575
    VIRIN: 042421-A-JN745-0012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    Camp Smith
    Harlem
    Soldiers
    Harlem Hellfighters
    369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

