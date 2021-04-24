2021 369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lampkins, the outgoing CSM of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York National Guard, relinquishes responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Moss, the incoming CSM, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., April 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

Date Taken: 04.24.2021
Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US