2021 369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Col. Seth Morgulas, the commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York Army National Guard, passes the guide-on to Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Moss, the incoming CSM of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., April 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

Date Taken: 04.24.2021 Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US