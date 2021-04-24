U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lampkins, the outgoing CSM of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, New York National Guard, relinquishes responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis Moss, the incoming CSM, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., April 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 14:56
|Photo ID:
|6614571
|VIRIN:
|042421-A-JN745-0003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 369th Sustainment Brigade Change of Responsibility [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT