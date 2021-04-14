Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years

    Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Lt. Col. Barry Riley, director of Louisiana’s Youth Challenge Program, shares information about the challenges faced and solutions to operating under the current COVID restrictions with his Belizean YCP counterparts in Belize, April 14, 2021. The YCP is an alternative education, which offers at-risk youth an opportunity to change their future outside of a traditional school setting. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 17:15
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-PF319-1039
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 
    This work, Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

