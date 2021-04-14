Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years

Lt. Col. Barry Riley, director of Louisiana’s Youth Challenge Program, shares information about the challenges faced and solutions to operating under the current COVID restrictions with his Belizean YCP counterparts in Belize, April 14, 2021. The YCP is an alternative education, which offers at-risk youth an opportunity to change their future outside of a traditional school setting. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

