Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years

Belize Defence Force members train Louisiana National Guardsmen on constructing a hasty shelter during a jungle-warfare training exercise in Cayo, Belize, July 1, 2014. The training, part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program, included jungle navigation, jungle survival, river & obstacle crossing and a culminating battalion-level jungle exercise. Louisiana and Belize are paired in the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which couples countries and states together to link U.S. national interests and security cooperation goals by engaging partner nations to establish and sustain enduring relationships to promote national objectives, stability, partner capacity, better understanding and trust. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

