    Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years [Image 2 of 4]

    Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years

    CAYO, BELIZE

    06.23.2014

    Louisiana National Guard

    Belize Defence Force members train Louisiana National Guardsmen on constructing a hasty shelter during a jungle-warfare training exercise in Cayo, Belize, July 1, 2014. The training, part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program, included jungle navigation, jungle survival, river & obstacle crossing and a culminating battalion-level jungle exercise. Louisiana and Belize are paired in the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, which couples countries and states together to link U.S. national interests and security cooperation goals by engaging partner nations to establish and sustain enduring relationships to promote national objectives, stability, partner capacity, better understanding and trust. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2014
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 17:15
    VIRIN: 140701-Z-D0491-1003
    Location: CAYO, BZ
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

