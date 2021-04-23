Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years

Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard’s 225th Engineer Group help build three schools in the communities of Biscayne, Crooked Tree and Orange Walk in Belize, 1996. The effort is part of the State Partnership Program between Belize and Louisiana, which links a unique component of the Department of Defense - a state's National Guard - with the armed forces or equivalent of a partner country in a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship. (U.S. Army National Guard scanned courtesy photo)

