    Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years [Image 3 of 4]

    Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years

    PINEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2014

    Photo by Capt. Rebekah Malone 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Capt. Marco Salam, member of the Belize Defence Force, visits with cadets at Camp Beauregard’s Youth Challenge Program, in Pineville, La., Feb. 18, 2014. The BDF has since implemented a similar program to LANG’s YCP in Belize to help at-risk youth. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Rebekah Malone)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2014
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 17:15
    Photo ID: 6613846
    VIRIN: 140218-Z-ZD968-126
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 264.58 KB
    Location: PINEVILLE, LA, US 
    This work, Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Rebekah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

