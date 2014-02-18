Capt. Marco Salam, member of the Belize Defence Force, visits with cadets at Camp Beauregard’s Youth Challenge Program, in Pineville, La., Feb. 18, 2014. The BDF has since implemented a similar program to LANG’s YCP in Belize to help at-risk youth. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Rebekah Malone)

Louisiana, Belize State Partnership Program marks 25 years