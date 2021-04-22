FRCSE CHANGE OF COMMAMD

210422-N-DG679-081
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Capt. Grady G. Duffey, Jr. (left) relieves U.S. Marine Corps Col. Frederick G. Schenk (right) as the 44th commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Schenk was the first Marine to lead FRCSE in the depot's more than 80-year history. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)
