210422-N-DG679-120

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 22, 2021) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) Commanding Officer, Col. Fred Schenk proudly stands by gifts received from the men and women of FRCSE during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Schenk was the 43th commanding officer and the first Marine to lead FRCSE in the depot's more than 80-year history. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 08:52 Photo ID: 6612636 VIRIN: 210422-N-DG679-120 Resolution: 2619x1500 Size: 1.11 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCSE CHANGE OF COMMAMD [Image 4 of 4], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.