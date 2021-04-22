210422-N-DG679-120
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 22, 2021) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s (FRCSE) Commanding Officer, Col. Fred Schenk proudly stands by gifts received from the men and women of FRCSE during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Schenk was the 43th commanding officer and the first Marine to lead FRCSE in the depot's more than 80-year history. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6612636
|VIRIN:
|210422-N-DG679-120
|Resolution:
|2619x1500
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSE CHANGE OF COMMAMD [Image 4 of 4], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fleet Readiness Center Southeast conducts change of command
LEAVE A COMMENT