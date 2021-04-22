FRCSE CHANGE OF COMMAMD

210422-N-DG679-039

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 22, 2021) Col. Fred Schenk listens as his end of tour award citation is read by Capt. Grady Duffey during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Schenk was presented the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service in the performance of outstanding achievements as FRCSE’s Commanding Officer.

(U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

