    FRCSE CHANGE OF COMMAMD [Image 1 of 4]

    FRCSE CHANGE OF COMMAMD

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    210422-N-DG679-020
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 22, 2021) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Commanding Officer, Col. Fred Schenk addresses a small crowd during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, the ceremony was attended by the official party and a small number of close family members. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 08:52
    Photo ID: 6612633
    VIRIN: 210422-N-DG679-020
    Resolution: 2401x1500
    Size: 828.87 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSE CHANGE OF COMMAMD [Image 4 of 4], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    CHANGE OF COMMAND
    NAVAIR
    FRCSE
    COMFRC
    Col. Frederick Schenk

