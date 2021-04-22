210422-N-DG679-020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 22, 2021) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Commanding Officer, Col. Fred Schenk addresses a small crowd during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, the ceremony was attended by the official party and a small number of close family members. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2021 Date Posted: 04.23.2021 08:52 Photo ID: 6612633 VIRIN: 210422-N-DG679-020 Resolution: 2401x1500 Size: 828.87 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCSE CHANGE OF COMMAMD [Image 4 of 4], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.