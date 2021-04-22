FRCSE CHANGE OF COMMAMD

210422-N-DG679-020
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 22, 2021) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Commanding Officer, Col. Fred Schenk addresses a small crowd during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Due to COVID-19 mitigation measures, the ceremony was attended by the official party and a small number of close family members. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)
